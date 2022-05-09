NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 371.09% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

