NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 252,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,138. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 371.09% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 748,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

