Novan (NOVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Novan to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $2.64 on Monday. Novan has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

