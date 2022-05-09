Novan (NOVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Novan (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

