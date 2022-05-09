Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

