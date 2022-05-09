Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $552.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,982,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter.

NVO opened at $111.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

