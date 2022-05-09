NU (NU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE NU opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. NU has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.24.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
