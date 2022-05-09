NU (NU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NU opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. NU has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Get NU alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.