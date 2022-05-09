Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.59 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.