Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nutanix by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.