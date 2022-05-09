NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.90. 713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.76%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

