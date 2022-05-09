Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

Shares of OTLY opened at 3.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.37. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 3.18 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -7.22.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

