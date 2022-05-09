Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.