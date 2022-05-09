Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Stephen Loukas Acquires 15,000 Shares

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,669.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,707,880.03.

TSE:OBE traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,410. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.38.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

