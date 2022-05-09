Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.94 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

