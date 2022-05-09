Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Posts Earnings Results

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14), reports.
Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
About Ocugen (Get Rating)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
