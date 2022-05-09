OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
OFS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,658. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.