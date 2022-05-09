OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

OFS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,658. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

