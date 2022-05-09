Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $280.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $245.56 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.29.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
