Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $280.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $245.56 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.