Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

OMGA opened at $3.57 on Monday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $170.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32,134.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

