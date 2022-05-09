ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONON. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of ON stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. ON has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

