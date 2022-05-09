ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

