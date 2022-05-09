OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 2,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 40.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

