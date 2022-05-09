OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.50.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.