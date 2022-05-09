Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 88.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNNT. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

PNNT opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $486.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.67. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

