Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%.
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.08.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 204,200 shares of company stock worth $977,155.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.