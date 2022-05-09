Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.08 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

