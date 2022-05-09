Oppenheimer Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $310.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

CI stock opened at $266.90 on Monday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1,089.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 973.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

