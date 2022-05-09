Oppenheimer Boosts Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $74.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

SCI stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Service Co. International by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,218,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 543,433 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

