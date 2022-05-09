Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.