Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.22.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $381,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after buying an additional 55,305 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

