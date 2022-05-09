Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

LUMN stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

