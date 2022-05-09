Oppenheimer Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

BIIB stock opened at $193.61 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $190.65 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 116,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 45,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

