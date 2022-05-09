Oppenheimer Comments on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $804.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

