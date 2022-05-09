Oppenheimer Comments on Charter Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $29.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $29.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $34.55 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
