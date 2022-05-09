Oppenheimer Comments on Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,507 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 534.38%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

