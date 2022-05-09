Oppenheimer Comments on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

