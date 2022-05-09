Oppenheimer Comments on Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $7,161,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

