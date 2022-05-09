Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 87.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
