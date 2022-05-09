Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.72.

WING opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

