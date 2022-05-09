Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.00 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

