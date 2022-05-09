Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

TMDX stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,354 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

