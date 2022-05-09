Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17.

AEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AEVA opened at $3.16 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,656,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

