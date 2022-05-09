Oppenheimer Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $54.70 on Monday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 438.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

