Origin Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OBNK stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

