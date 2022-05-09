Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.