Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.64.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.43. 5,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,300. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

