Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.64.

OSK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Oshkosh by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

