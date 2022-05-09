Oshkosh (OSK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK):

5/2/2022 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oshkosh’s 2022 earnings are under pressure amid supply chain disruptions—aggravated by Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID-19 cases in China—and commodity inflation. Parts availability constraints, manufacturing inefficiencies, tough labor market and elevated costs due to the current supply chain environment will play spoilsport in 2022. For full year, the company forecasts unfavorable price/cost dynamics to be a $180-$200 million headwind (with primary impacts in the first half of 2022), up from prior projection of $140-$150 million. In the light of these headwinds, Oshkosh has trimmed its 2022 earnings guidance. It now expects EPS in the range of $5-$6, down from the previous range of $5.75-$6.75. High operating costs and capex are also likely to dent FCF levels. Thus, the stock is viewed as a risky bet.”

4/28/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $111.00.

4/28/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $104.00.

4/26/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

OSK opened at $92.83 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

