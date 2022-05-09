Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.13.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.