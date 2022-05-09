Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.