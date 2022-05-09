Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will post $329.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $332.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.58 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $265.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 619.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $911,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

