Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.87) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.27) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 260 ($3.25) on Monday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a one year low of GBX 259 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($9.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £50,285 ($62,816.99). Also, insider Wendy Becker purchased 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £35,041.12 ($43,774.04). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,198 shares of company stock worth $8,562,979.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.