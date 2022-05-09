Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $162.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

